Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by 5 wickets with 12 balls remaining in the 3rd and final One Day International (ODI) at Harere yesterday.

The scores: Zimbabwe 298 off 49.3 overs (Regis Chakabva 84, Ryan Burl 59, Sikandar Raza 57, Mustafizur Rahman 3-57, Mohammad Salfuddin 3-87), Bangladesh 302-5 off 48 overs (Tamim Iqbal 112, Nurul Hassan 45 not out).

Bangladesh won the 3-match series 3-0.

