India defeated Sri Lanka by 3 wickets with 5 balls remaining in the 2nd One Day International at Colombo, Sri Lanka yesterday.

The scores: Sri Lanka 275-9 off 50 overs (Charith Asalanka 65, Avishka Fernando 50, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-54, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-50), India 277-7 off 49.1 overs (Deepak Chahar 69 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 53, Wanindu Hasaranga 3-27).

India have a 2-0 lead in the 3-match series.

