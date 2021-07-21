NBC to host a special program on Saturday in honour of Winston Soso

The National Broadcasting Corporation will host a special program on Saturday in honour of the late Vincentian Cultural Ambassador Winston Soso.

Winston Soso whose legal name is Trevor Winston Lockhart, died on Sunday July 18th at the State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Medical Center and University Hospital of Brooklyn.

The Saturday Morning Grove – a Tribute to Soso program is an initiative of NBC’s Program Department.

Radio Announcer and close friend of Soso, Johnny P Straker says Vincentians at home and in the diaspora will have an opportunity to pay tribute to Soso, otherwise known as the Rolls Royce of Calypso.

Mr. Straker says listeners to NBC Radio will be in for a treat during Saturday’s the two-hour Program, remembering the life of Winston Soso.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says he is saddened with the passing of Winston Soso.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Dr. Gonsalves says Soso’s death is a great loss to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

