Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache said plans are being made to strengthen this Country’s pharma-covigilant program.

Pharma-covigilance is the science and activities relating to the detection, assessment, understanding and prevention of adverse effects or any other medicine/vaccine related problem.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update ‘.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print