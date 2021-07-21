The Milwaukee Bucks are the 2021 NBA Champions

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points as Milwaukee Bucks claimed their first NBA title for 50 years with a 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Milwaukee last night.

Milwaukee Bucks’ 4-2 series win was achieved in front of a 17,000 crowd as 65,000 celebrated outside the Fiserv Forum.

They are only the fifth team to win the best-of-seven finals series after losing their first two matches.

Phoenix Suns were seeking a first NBA crown in their 53-year history, having also lost NBA Finals series in 1976 and 1993.

However, they were unable to contain Antetokounmpo, who became only the seventh player to register 50 points in a Finals game.

It was also the third game in the series in which the 26-year-old managed at least 40 points and 10 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo matches the feats of Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon by collecting a regular season MVP, NBA Finals MVP and NBA defensive player of the year awards.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

