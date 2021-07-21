The Milwaukee Bucks are the 2021 NBA Champions

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points as Milwaukee Bucks claimed their first NBA title for 50 years with a 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Milwaukee last night.
Milwaukee Bucks’ 4-2 series win was achieved in front of a 17,000 crowd as 65,000 celebrated outside the Fiserv Forum.
They are only the fifth team to win the best-of-seven finals series after losing their first two matches.
Phoenix Suns were seeking a first NBA crown in their 53-year history, having also lost NBA Finals series in 1976 and 1993.
However, they were unable to contain Antetokounmpo, who became only the seventh player to register 50 points in a Finals game.
It was also the third game in the series in which the 26-year-old managed at least 40 points and 10 rebounds.
Antetokounmpo matches the feats of Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon by collecting a regular season MVP, NBA Finals MVP and NBA defensive player of the year awards.