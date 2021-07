Minister of Education Curtis King has announced plans to implement programs to ensure the effective use of Learning Resource Centres across the Country.

Minister King was speaking at a ceremony for the handover of computers from the Simply Help Foundation, through the Taiwanese Embassy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said the Ministry of Education would ensure that the Learning Resource Centres are better utilized for Educational purposes.

