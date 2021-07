The Yolou Arts Centre will be hosting its Annual Arts Summer Program for students aged five to fifteen.

This year’s program is dubbed “I-Super Duper: Heroes edition”.

Senior Art Instructor at the Centre Shanique Stewart said the program is being hosted for participants to become more engaging with the Arts to unleash their talents.

Ms. Stewart also outlined how interested persons can contact the Yolou Arts Centre to register for the Summer Art Program.

