Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the monitoring team for La Soufriere Volcano is working with state agencies as they focus heavily on reinstalling monitoring equipment s damaged during the recent volcanic eruption.

Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said work is also continuing to build new homes for families who are required to relocate following a series of explosive eruptions at the volcano.

Recardo Wilson tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

