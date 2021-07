Prime Minister Dr. Hon Ralph Gonsalves will hold a press briefing this Friday at 10:00am.

According to a release from the Prime Minister Minister’s Office, tomorrow’s press briefing will take place at Cabinet Room.

During the briefing Prime Minister Dr. Hon Ralph Gonsalves will be joined by a delegation from the Caribbean Development Bank, headed by the President Dr. Gene Leon.

