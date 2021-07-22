The early detection and treatment of Dengue Fever is said to be the key to avoiding serious complications

An appeal has been made for Vincentians to work closely with their health practitioners to ensure early detection of Dengue Fever.

The appeal comes from Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, who tells NBC News that early detection is key to avoid serious complications and even death in people who contract Dengue fever.

She said while the country continues to experience a Dengue Outbreak people must ensure that they pay close attention to issues relating to their health and seek professional medical attention when issues arise.

Dr. Keizer Beache added that if people follow the guidelines laid out by the Ministry of Health to destroy mosquito breeding sites and pay close attention to their health, these actions can go a long way in the national fight against Dengue.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

