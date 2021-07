Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets with 7 balls remaining in the 1st Twenty/20 International at Harare, Zimbabwe yesterday.

The scores: Zimbabwe 152 off 19 overs (Regis Chakabva 43, Dion Myers 35, Mustafizur Rahman 3-31), Bangladesh 153-2 off 18.5 overs (Mohammad Naim 63 not out, Soumya Sarkar 50).

Bangladesh have taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print