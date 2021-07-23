St.Vincent and the Grenadines to receive USD 5 Million dollars

The Caribbean Development Bank is providing a significant amount of money to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to assist with the Rebuilding efforts, in the aftermath of the explosive eruptions of La Soufriere Volcano.

An agreement has been signed between Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves and President of the Caribbean Development Bank, (CDB) Dr. Gene Leon.

Speaking at a Media Conference this morning, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the CDB is the single largest lender of concessionary funds to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Meanwhile, President of the Caribbean Development Bank, (CDB) Dr. Gene Leon says the Bank is committed to working with St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

