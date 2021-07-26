Minister of Education, Curtis King has offered some words of advice to students sitting CPEA tomorrow

Minister of Education Curtis King has urged Grade Six students to be confident as they prepare to sit the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment {CPEA} tomorrow.

One thousand eight hundred and ninety-five students will be assessed at forty two centres across the country tomorrow.

Minister King said despite the many challenges faced by the students, he is confident that the students are well prepared.

Minister King also issued some advice to the students, as they prepare to sit the CPEA External exam tomorrow.

