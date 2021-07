Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince has commended staff in his Ministry for their role in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister said despite their efforts, too many persons are still refusing to get vaccinated.

He is urging individuals to get vaccinated and continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism Carlos James is also encouraging individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print