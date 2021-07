The eight-game series between Ireland and Zimbabwe next month will be rescheduled because of Covid-19 quarantine requirements for the Zimbabwe squad.

The matches were to be staged at two venues in Northern Ireland.

It is anticipated the series would be held in August-September 2021, but “some venue changes may be required”.

Three One-Day games were to be followed by five Twenty/20 Internationals from 6th to 24th August.

