Australia defeated the West Indies to win the ODI series 2-1

Australia defeated the West Indies by 6 wickets with 117 balls remaining in the 3rd One Day International at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados last night to win the series 2-1.

The West Indies batting failed after they won the toss and batted first. Opening batsman, Evin Lewis with 55 off 66 balls including 5 fours and 3 sixes, had to retire hurt for concussion protocols. It occurred in the fourth over of the innings after he attempted to hook a short delivery from left-arm, fast bowler, Mitchell Starc. The ball deflected from his bat unto his helmet. Lewis returned to bat later and anchored his team’s innings. Fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph scored 15 to add 44 runs with Lewis for the eight wicket, before the West Indies were dismissed for 152 off 45.1 overs. Darren Bravo’s 18 was the next best score after Lewis’.

Australia’s combination of fast bowlers and spinners created problems for the West Indies. Mitchell Starc took 3-43. The other fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood had 2-18, left-arm, leg-spinner, Ashton Agar finished with 2-31, leg-spinner, Adam Zampa captured 2-29 and off-spinner, Ashton Turner took 1-23. The West Indies wickets fell at 1-24, 2-41, 3-46, 4-59, 5-71 and 6-75 before Lewis and Joseph took the score to 7-119 and they were dismissed for 152.

Australia lost their first three wickets with 65 runs scored, then their fourth at 99, but Mathew Wade (51 not out) and Ashton Agar (19 not out) took them to victory at 153-4 off 30.3 overs. Captain, Alex Care made 35 and Mitchell Marsh contributed 29. The wickets for the West Indies were shared between left-arm, fast bowler, Sheldon Cottrell (1-34), left-arm, leg-spinner, Akeal Hosein (1-29), fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph (1-14) and leg-spinner, Hayden Walsh Jr. 1-41.

The final scores: The West Indies 152 off 45.1 overs, Australia 153-4 off 30.3 overs.

