Bermuda becomes the smallest nation to win an Olympic gold medal

With a population of just 63,000, Bermuda became the smallest nation or territory to win an Olympic gold medal when Flora Duffy won the Triathlon at a summer Games in Tokyo today.

The 33-year-old, making her fourth appearance at an Olympics, topped the 56-woman field with a time of one hour, 55 minutes, 36 seconds, more than a minute ahead of Great Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown and USA’s Katie Zaferes.

Bermuda already held the record for being the least populated country to win a summer Olympic medal after boxer, Clarence Hill’s bronze in 1976. Now they have their first gold medal winner.

Duffy said: “It’s been a heck of a lot of pressure for five years.”

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

