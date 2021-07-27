Japanese tennis superstar, Naomi Osaka has been knocked out of the Olympics

Japanese superstar, Naomi Osaka suffered a surprise exit in her home Olympics as Czech, Marketa Vondrousova earned a 6-1, 6-4 straight-sets win in Tokyo today.

Osaka, 23, has been one of the faces of the Games in the Japanese capital and had the honour of lighting the Olympic cauldron in last week’s opening ceremony.

But the four-time Grand Slam champion could not back that up by winning a medal, to the world number 42, Vondrousova in the third round.

After the match, world number two, Osaka said: “I definitely feel like there was a lot of pressure for this.

“I think it’s maybe because I haven’t played in the Olympics before and for the first year it was a bit much.”

Osaka, who is the reigning US Open and Australian Open champion, had won 25 of her previous 26 matches on a hard court.

It was Osaka’s first tournament after withdrawing from the French Open in June, when she revealed that she had “suffered long bouts of depression” since winning her first Grand Slam title in 2018.

