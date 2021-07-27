MS CACHETA CUFFY better known as CANDY of Fair Hall died on Saturday July 10th at the age of 47. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 1st at the Fountain Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear a Face Mask and adhere to the Covid-19 Protocols. Transportation will be provided by the following vans: TWIXX – HB 949 and Boogie – HT 28 from Campden Park; TWIN – H155 and RECKA – H346 from Fairban Pasture

