The Clear Harbour Call Centre has been hosting a series of activities targeting children who were displaced as a result of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Director of Operations for Clear Harbour in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tenya Scott says the Clear Harbour Cares Team has been involved in this project at several shelters across the country.

Recardo Wilson tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

