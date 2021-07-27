Police have charged and arrested three men during the course of the weekend

Thirty-eight year-old Kenroy Cornwall of Murray’s Village was on Friday July 23, arrested and charged by Police with possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.

According to investigations, the Accused man allegedly had in his possession one (1) Glock 22 pistol and five (5) rounds of .40 ammunition without a license issued under the Firearm Act.

The incident occurred at Murray’s Village about 11:50pm on 23.07.2021.

Cornwall will appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer to the charges.

Also on Friday, 19-year-old Kyjuan Prince of Kingstown was arrested and charged with the offence of Burglary.

According to investigations, the Accused man Kyjuan Prince allegedly entered the Salvation Army Building as a trespasser and stole 12-thousand EC dollars, the property of the Salvation Army.

Prince will appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested and jointly charged Othneil Benjy, 49 years old farmer, Elroy Bracken, 32 years old labourer and Dave Sutherland, 38 years old labourer, all of Sandy Bay with of theft on Sunday July 25th.

According to investigations, the Accused men allegedly stole one Sow pig valued 300 EC dollars, the property of a resident of Sandy Bay.

The incident occurred on 25.07.2021.

The Accused men will appear before the Magistrate Court to answer to the charge.

On 25.07.2021, Police arrested and charged Noreen Baptiste, 53 years old domestic of Sandy Bay with handling stolen goods.

According to investigations, the Accused Noreen Baptiste allegedly knowing or believing that one sow pig to be stolen goods did dishonestly receive same for her own benefit.

The incident occurred at Sandy Bay on 25.07.2021.

Baptiste will appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

