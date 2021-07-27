Krunal Pandya has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing today’s 2nd Twenty/20 International between Sri Lanka and India to be postponed by a day.

Pandya’s positive test result came not too long before the scheduled start of play at 8.00 p. m local time.

It is understood that eight other members of the Indian contingent have so far been identified as Pandya’s close contacts and have been asked to isolate in their hotel rooms.

The positive result emerged this morning, following the latest round of tests conducted yesterday for the Indian travelling group.

It is reported that the positive result emerged after the lateral flow test, which the squad has to carry out regularly.

Not long after the news broke, a BCCI press statement confirmed that “the entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad”.

