Brazil triumphs in the Group D Tokyo Olympics Football Competition against Saudi Arabia

Richarlison scored two late goals after Matheus Cunha had the opening goal in the first half of Brazil’s 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in Group D of the Tokyo Olympics Football Competition today.

The win put Brazil at the top of Group D on 7 points.

Germany and Ivory Coast played to a 1-1 draw also in Group D.

In Group B, South Korea outplayed Honduras 6-0, while Romania and New Zealand played to a goalless draw.

Today, Australia will play against Egypt, and Spain will oppose Argentina in Group C, while in Group A, France will meet Japan, and South Africa will meet Mexico.

