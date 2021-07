Former Barbados all-rounder, Rawle Brancker died at his home in Barbados yesterday, aged 83.

Brancker played 47 first class matches between 1956 and 1970. He toured England in 1966 as part of a Wesst Indies team led by Sir Garry Sobers.

After his playing days, Brancker became a prominent businessman in his native Barbados. He also served as chairman of ICC Cricket World Cup 2007 in the West Indies.

