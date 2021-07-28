Seabourn Odyssey is expected to make its first port call next week as St. Vincent and the Grenadines marks the resumption of cruise tourism.

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James announced at a Media Conference yesterday that the Seabourn Odyssey will make its first port call on Saturday August 7th.

He said Tourism Stakeholders are delighted to welcome the first vessel to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister James noted that the Ministry of Health has established a set of protocols for Cruise Ships entering the country.

He said Tourism is one of the main drivers of the economy, and their plan is to reopen the destination for tourism and travel responsibly.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

