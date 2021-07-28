The USA Basketball team defeated Iran in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The USA’s men’s basketball team bounced back from their shock opening-game defeat with a comfortable 120-66 victory over Iran at the Tokyo Olympics last night.

The Americans saw their 25-game Olympic winning streak ended by France on Sunday, but never looked in danger of suffering another defeat last night.

Damian Lillard top-scored with 21 points, while Devin Booker added 16 points and five rebounds.

In total the team sunk 19 three-pointers, with six players ending the match in double figures.

The Americans, who have won gold at the past three Games, can secure their place in the knockout stages with a win against the Czech Republic in their final Group A game on Saturday.

In Group B, Germany also recovered from an opening-game defeat, beating Nigeria 99-92.

Germany were beaten by Italy in their opener last Sunday.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

