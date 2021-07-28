The world’s greatest all-round cricketer, Sir Garry Sobers has criticized new batting style

The world’s greatest all-round cricketer, Sir Garry Sobers has criticized the relentless attacking style of batting by the current generation of West Indies cricketers.

Sir Garry who celebrates his 85th birthday today said: “I really don’t like to talk about players now because it is a different era from players in my time. We never got the opportunity to play all these different formats and travel all over the world playing for these franchises.

Ahead of today’s 1st Twenty20 International between the West Indies and Pakistan at Kensington Oval, Sir Garry noted: “It is a different approach, a different attitude because of the game they are playing now. It is throwing the bat at every ball. Trying to hit sixes and fours seems to be the criteria and it is different from what we did. The batsmen are now chasing runs from the first ball.”

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

