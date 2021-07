MRS LEONORA EMMONS better known as LOUISE DELPESCHE of London, United Kingdom formerly of Rose Bank and Clare Valley died on Tuesday June 22nd at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Wednesday August 4th at the Stratham Cemetery Chapel. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Stratham Cemetery, London, United Kingdom.

