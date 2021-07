Sri Lanka defeated India by 4 wickets with 2 balls remaining in the 2nd Twenty/20 International at Colombo, Sri Lanka yesterday to level the 3-match series 1-1.

It was a low-scoring match in which Sri Lanka won the toss, fielded first and restricted India to 132-5 off 20 overs, then replied with 133-6 off 19.4 overs. Dhamanjaya de Silva sored 40 not out to lead Sri Lanka to victory.

The 3rd and final match is scheduled for 10.30 a. m today.

