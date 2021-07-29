Stay vigilant for Lahars during the current rainy season

Vincentians are being urged to remain vigilant as Lahars are expected to continue during the current rainy season.

The advice has come from Head of the La Soufriere monitoring team, Dr. Erousilla Joseph while providing an update on the activity at the volcano during NBC Radio’s eying La Soufriere program this week.

Dr. Joseph said it is expected that a lot of the material deposited in the mountains from the eruption will find its way down.

She is urging individuals to pay close attention to the bulletins from the Seismic Research Centre and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) in this regard.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

