Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is continuing to push for an escalation in COVID-19 vaccination in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Dr. Gonsalves said things are going to be much harder if Vincentians do not get vaccinated.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid -19 update.

