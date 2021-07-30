St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded two new COVID-19 positive cases

Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and seventy (170) samples processed on Wednesday July 28th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.2 percent.

According to the Health Services Sub Committee, one (1) of the two new cases is an imported case.

Eight (8) recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Sixty (60) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand two hundred and ninety (2290) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, two hundred and eighteen (2218) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Persons who persist in incorrect or no mask use, remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, compliance with the protocols including the effective use of masks, physical distancing, and the evidence-based recommendations to be vaccinated with the available vaccines is strongly recommended.

