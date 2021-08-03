The England men’s tour of Bangladesh has been postponed

England men’s tour of Bangladesh, which was due to take place in September and October, will now take place in March 2023.

Both cricket boards have mutually decided to reschedule the tour, which includes three One Day Internationals and three Twenty/20 Internationals.

The decision was made due to the impact of COVID-19 and a packed cricket calendar.

England are due to play against Pakistan in two Twenty/20 Internationals in October, with the ICC Twenty/20 World Cup starting on 17th October.

The decision to reschedule the Bangladesh tour paves the way for players to potentially take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which resumes on 19th September.

The IPL play-offs and final would clash with the planned Pakistan series.

The rescheduled tour is scheduled for the first two weeks of March 2023, with three One Day Internationals and three Twenty/20 Internationals at Dhaka and Chittagong.

