Vincentian students can now apply to pursue studies at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David

Scores of Vincentian Students have expressed interest in obtaining a scholarship to pursue studies at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David in the United Kingdom.

The Government has announced that the University has agreed to offer fifty-five Scholarships for suitably qualified nationals of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Chief Personnel Officer, Arlene Regisford-Sam says the Scholarships are available in several subject areas.

Mrs. Regisford-Sam says applicants for scholarships must submit several important documents.

She says in order to be eligible for scholarships persons must be over the age of 18, have a valid SVG passport, must be available to commence programs of studies in September.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

