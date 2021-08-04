A Virtual Tourism Stakeholders Conference will be held within the next two days

Stakeholders in the Tourism Sector are meeting over the next two days to address issues relating to the safe recovery of the Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

They are attending the Virtual Tourism Stakeholders Conference, which is being held at the NIS Conference Room, with the theme “RECONNECT, RETHINK and REBUILD STRONGER TOGETHER”

In his address at the Opening Ceremony, Minister of Tourism, Carlos James stressed the need for Tourism Stakeholders to explore the opportunities for greater linkages within the Tourism Sector.

Meanwhile Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnette says the Conference is timely, as the Ministry focusses on the recovery of the Tourism Industry, amidst the crippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the volcanic eruption of La Soufriere.

Delivering the Keynote Address, Former CEO and Secretary General of the Caribbean Tourism Organization, Vincent Vanderpool-Wallace said private and public sector must work together towards the advancement of the Tourism Sector

