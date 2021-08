MR DWANE REECE better known as SIR LEXX of Philadelphia formerly of Glen died on Tuesday July 27th at the age of 42. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Wednesday August 4th at the Greater Canaan Church of God International, 651 North 40th Street, Philadelphia, 19104, USA. The viewing begins at 4:00 pm and the service at 5:00 pm. The body will be cremated. The service will be streamed on Facebook live.

