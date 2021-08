Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonslaves says there will be an amendment to the Public Health Act to avoid any controversies in implementing regulations which will require certain workers to get vaccinated.

However, Dr. Gonslaves no one is being being forced as there will be no criminal penalty for persons who choose not to be vaccinated.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’S COVID-19 update.

