Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona

Barcelona has announced that Lionel Messi is leaving the club after financial and structural obstacles made it impossible to renew his contract.

Messi, 34, has spent his whole career with Barcelona and has been a free agent since July 1st when his contract expired.

He had agreed to a new deal on reduced wages but it was dependent on Barcelona selling players to afford his salary.

However, Barca has been unable to register Messi’s new contract with LaLiga while complying with the league’s financial fair play rules.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

