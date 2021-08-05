Tourism remains important to the national economy

Minister of Tourism Carlos James has highlighted the importance of the Tourism Industry to the National Economy.

Addressing the opening of the Virtual Tourism Stakeholders’ Conference, currently being hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Minister James noted that all sectors of the economy benefit from Tourism activity.

The two-day Virtual Tourism Stakeholders Conference is being held with the theme: Reconnect, Rethink and Rebuild Stronger Together

The Forum is being hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, to accelerate the re-launch of this country’s tourism product, following the recent eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

