Former Parliamentarian, Conrad Rocky McIntosh has passed away

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed sadness at the passing of former Parliamentarian, Conrad Rocky McIntosh, who passed away on Monday August 2nd, in Canada, where he had gone to seek medical attention.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Dr. Gonsalves said he and Mr. McIntosh maintained friendly relationships over the years.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Dr. Godwin Friday, also paid tribute to the late Conrad Mcintosh who served as a Senator, under the administration of Sir James Mitchell.

During the period 1998 to 2001, Mr. McIntosh served as Deputy Speaker and as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism.

Mr. Mcntosh lived in Bequia, where he worked for many years, with the family business, Julie’s Guest House, and also operated a retail shop in Port Elizabeth.

