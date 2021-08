MR RODNEY PRIMUS of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Belair died on Friday July 30th at the age of 47. The funeral takes place on Thursday August 12th at the Caribe Funeral Home, 1922, Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, New York. The Service begins from 4:00 to 8pm. The Burial takes place on Friday August 13th from 9:00 to 10:30am at the Canarsie Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York.

