Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has successfully completed his MRI scan

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves successfully completed a Magnetic Resonance imaging (MRI) scan in Barbados, after he was struck in the head by protesters yesterday, while trying to enter Parliament.

Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel provided an update on the Prime Minister’s medical condition, on NBC Radio this morning.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister stated that Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, was physically assaulted and wounded by Opposition demonstrators while attempting to enter the House of Assembly yesterday.

The release said approximately 200 demonstrators, responding to a call to action from the Leader of the Opposition, picketed the Parliament and blocked the entrance to building.

When the crowd prevented the vehicle carrying the Prime Minister from driving through the gate of the Parliament, he alighted the vehicle and attempted to enter on foot.

The release ways an Opposition demonstrator then hurled a projectile at the Prime Minister, which struck him in the head, inches above the temple.

The Prime Minister, bleeding profusely, was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital by his security detail, where he was met by his wife.

The Release says in spite of his injuries, the Prime Minister welcomed all peaceful demonstration as a fundamental right enshrined in our Constitution, but cautioned that legitimate peaceful demonstration should in no way impede parliamentarians’ rights of entrance and egress from the House of Assembly.



Moreover, the use of violence in pursuit of political purposes is entirely unacceptable and such an act is to be unequivocally condemned.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

