The Public Health Amendment Bill was among five Bills passed in Parliament yesterday, following extensive debate from Government and Opposition Parliamentarians.

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince said the Bill seeks to amend certain provisions in the Public Health Act to prevent, control and contain the spread of COVID-19.

He said the amendment requires certain frontline workers to be vaccinated in the public interest.

Minister Prince said the Bill will give the Ministry the leverage to better respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and put the country on a better path to normalcy.

The other Bills passed in Parliament are the Securities Bill; the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission Agreement Bill; the Medical Officers Amendment Bill and Investment Fund Act 2021

Parliament has been adjourned to Thursday September 9th at 10am.

