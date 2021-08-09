A Community Livelihood Baseline and Assessment Project is set to launch later this week

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries will launch a Community Livelihood Baseline and Assessment Project here later this week.

The project will be launched at the Beachcombers Hotel this Thursday beginning at 10am

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar says the project will receive support from the Caribbean Development Bank and the Food and Agricultural Organization.

Meanwhile , Emergency Focal Point and Disaster Risk Management Specialist with the Food and Agricultural Organization, Roberto Sandoval says the Organization is pleased to provide support to this important project.

