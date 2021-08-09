Bangladesh takes a 3-0 lead against Australia in the Twenty/20 Series

Bangladesh took an unassailable 3-0 lead over Australia in their 5-match Twenty/20 Series at Dhaka, Bangladesh yesterday to register their first series win against Australia by winning the 3rd Twenty/20 International by 10 runs.

It is Bangladesh’ first series win against Australia in any format, and to do so, they successfully defended the 127-9 they made off their 20 overs, then restricted Australia to 117-4 off 20 overs. For Australia, Mitchell Marsh top-scored with 51, Ben McDermott made 35 and Alex Carey reached 20 not out.

In the Bangladesh total of 127, captain, Mahmudullah led from the front by scoring 52 and batting deep to ensure that his team had some firepower left late in the innings. Shakib Al Hasan contributed a valuable 26.

The final scores: Bangladesh 127-9 off 20 overs, Australia 117-4 off 20 overs.

Bangladesh lead the 5-match series 3-0.

