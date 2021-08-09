Los Angeles Lakers have drafted Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony

In the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers have acquired Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, while Stephen Curry has signed a new contract with Golden State Warriors worth a reported US$215 million.

Los Angeles Lakers have brought in guard, Westbrook, 32, from the Washington Wizards. They have also signed forward Anthony, 37, from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry, 33, has extended his Warriors contract by four years to 2026.

Los Angeles Lakers’ coach, Frank Vogel, who led them to the NBA title in 2020, has also signed a contract extension.

Westbrook has career averages of 23.2 points, 8.5 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 943 games for Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.

He has now joined a roster which already features four-time Most Valuable Pplayer (MVP), LeBron James, 36, and Anthony Davis, 28. By means of trades and free agency, Los Angeles Lakers have also signed Kent Bazemore, 32, Trevor Ariza, 36, Dwight Howard, 35, and Wayne Ellington.

Curry has been a three-time NBA champion with Golden State Warriors, and won the league’s scoring title for a second time last season with 32 points per game.

A two-time NBA MVP, Curry now averages 24.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists from 762 games.

