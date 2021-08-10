St.Vincent and the Grenadines can expect a spike in travel

Minister of Tourism Carlos James has advised stakeholders in the local Tourism sector to prepare for a spike in travel, as health protocols pave the way for a re-opening of the sector.

Minister James gave the advice, as he addressed the opening of a Virtual Tourism Conference, hosted by the Ministry of Tourism last week.

Last week’s Virtual Tourism Stakeholders Conference was held with the theme: Reconnect, Rethink and Rebuild Stronger Together

The Forum was hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, to accelerate the re-launch of this country’s tourism product.

