Bangladesh defeated Australia once again

Australia lost 8 wickets for 24 runs and were dismissed for 62 in their chase of 123 against Bangladesh in the 5th and final Twenty/20 International in Dhaka, Bangladesh yesterday. It was their lowest total across limited-overs cricket, and Bangladesh won the series 4-1.

Left-arm, leg-spinner, Shakib Al Hasan, who took his 100th Twenty/20 International wicket, led his team’s bowling with 4-9, medium pacer, Mohammad Saifuddin captured 3-12, and left-arm, leg-spinner, Nasum Ahmed had 2-8. Australia’s Captain, Mathew Wade top-scored for his team with 22.

Opening batsman, Mohammed Naim was top-scorer with 23 after Bangladesh won the toss and batted first with medium pacer, Nathan Ellis (2-16) and medium pacer, Dan Christian (2-17) being the most successful bowlers for Australia.

The scores: Bangladesh 122-8 off 20 overs, Australia 62 off 13.4 overs.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

