Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan has expressed her dismay regarding Prime Minister Gonsalves injury

Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan said she was disappointed and dismayed to hear of the injury sustained by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, while entering Parliament last week Thursday August 5th.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Governor General noted that while peaceful protests are expected and even welcome manifestations of a mature democracy, when a protest descends into anarchy and violence, an enlightened society has to pause and take stock as to the direction in which it is heading.

She noted that persons cannot on one hand say it is their democratic and constitutional right to protest, and at the same time condone any action which puts lives at risk, and falls well outside the limits of the law.

The Governor General appealed to all organisers of protests in the future, to reflect on what took place on Thursday August 5th, and to ensure that the necessary control mechanisms are always put in place, to prevent a repetition of what recently took place.

And, she wished Prime Minster Gonsalves a speedy recovery from his injury, and expressed sympathy with his wife and family on this unfortunate incident.

