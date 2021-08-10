West Indies has named their squad for the Test Series against Pakistan

A 17-member provisional West Indies squad has been named for the Test Series against Pakistan, starting on Thursday at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Fast bowler, Chemar Holder and middle-order batsman, Shamarh Brooks have been recalled. Holder made his Test debut in New Zealand last year but has not featured since then. Brooks last played in New Zealand and has earned a recall following a polished century in the Best v Best four-day practice match last week.

Two experienced players, left-hander, Darren Bravo and fast bowler, Shannon Gabriel have not been selected.

The 1st Test is at Sabina Park from 12th to 16th August, with the 2nd match scheduled for 20th to 24th August.

The Series is the first of six Series in the new cycle of the International Cricket Council World Test Championship to find the best Test match team in the world.

The full squad is: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Jomel Warrican.

